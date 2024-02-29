StockNews.com Upgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to “Buy”

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CACI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.33.

CACI opened at $372.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a 52 week low of $275.79 and a 52 week high of $373.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CACI International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

