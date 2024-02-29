Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Key Tronic by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

