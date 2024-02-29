Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,639,537.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 840,609 shares of company stock worth $51,225,748. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

