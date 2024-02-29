voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.