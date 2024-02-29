voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
voxeljet stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.12.
voxeljet Company Profile
