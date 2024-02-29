StockNews.com Downgrades Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) to Sell

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Trading Down 7.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere 3D
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.