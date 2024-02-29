StockNews.com Downgrades Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) to Sell

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Sphere 3D Trading Down 7.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

