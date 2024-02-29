Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 558,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 64,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Read More

