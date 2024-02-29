First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.27. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.67 and a 12 month high of C$10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.62%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

