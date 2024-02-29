Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rithm Capital Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Rithm Capital in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.
Rithm Capital Stock Performance
Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15.
Rithm Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.
Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,896,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
About Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.
