Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rithm Capital Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Rithm Capital in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,896,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

