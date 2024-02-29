Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$129.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$129.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Onex Stock Performance

About Onex

Shares of ONEX stock opened at C$101.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$98.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Onex has a 52-week low of C$58.71 and a 52-week high of C$107.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

