Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$129.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$129.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Onex Stock Performance
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
