Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

ACCD opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Accolade has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $812.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 65,618 shares of company stock worth $956,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

