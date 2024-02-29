Kevin Rountree Acquires 177 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,845 ($124.87) per share, with a total value of £17,425.65 ($22,102.55).

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 2.0 %

LON GAW opened at GBX 9,490 ($120.37) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,779.04 and a 200-day moving average of £101.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,238.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 8,305 ($105.34) and a 52 week high of £118.50 ($150.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 10,259.43%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

