ATB Capital Increases Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$100.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Docebo Price Performance

Insider Activity at Docebo

DCBO opened at C$73.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 2.03. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$39.81 and a 52 week high of C$74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.17 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total value of C$615,600.00. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

