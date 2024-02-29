MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £52,000 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero purchased 10,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,956.37).

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 0.8 %

LON GLE opened at GBX 522 ($6.62) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 487.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.50. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 344.50 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($6.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £304.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 4,482.76%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

