CIBC Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$3.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.32.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$422.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. Analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3701997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.