CCL Industries (TSE:CCL) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.