Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.27.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$47.97 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

