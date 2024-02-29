Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £2,172.97 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,711 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,172.97 ($2,756.18).

On Thursday, January 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,580 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,885.84).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,786.38).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.16 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.54. The firm has a market cap of £6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 579.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.98).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

