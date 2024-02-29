Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £2,172.97 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,711 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,172.97 ($2,756.18).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,580 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,885.84).
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,786.38).
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.16 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.54. The firm has a market cap of £6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.
Centrica Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.98).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.