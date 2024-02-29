Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AMRX stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
