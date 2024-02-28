Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Itron Trading Up 2.5 %

ITRI stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. 546,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $94.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $46,685.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $807,490. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 173.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

