Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 258,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 58.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

