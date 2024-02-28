Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $68.14.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

