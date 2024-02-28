Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.275-2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 386,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Itron will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $292,830.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $807,490. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

