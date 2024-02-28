Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $68.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

