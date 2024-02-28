Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Issues Earnings Results

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%.

Comstock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LODE traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 377,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get Comstock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LODE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 929,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comstock by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.