Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,370. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 65,587 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

