Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Announces Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 271,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.02. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

