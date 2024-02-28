Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Leonardo DRS updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74-0.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.820 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 711,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.