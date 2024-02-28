L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,263 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.56. The company had a trading volume of 399,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

