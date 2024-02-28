Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,313,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 45.0% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LIN traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.46. 799,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.56 and its 200-day moving average is $397.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $451.46. The company has a market cap of $218.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.