Ancora Advisors LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 78,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. 257,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,001. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.