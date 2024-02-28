Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,725 shares of company stock worth $29,367,378 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.65. The company had a trading volume of 328,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,487. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $252.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

