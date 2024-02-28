AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.80. 2,323,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

