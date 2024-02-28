Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Position Reduced by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,089,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,277,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COGT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

