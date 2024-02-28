Sora Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 750,000 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,000. AT&T makes up approximately 2.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,685,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,762,930. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.