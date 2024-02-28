Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.74.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

