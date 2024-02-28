Ancora Advisors LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 2,205,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

