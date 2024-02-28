Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,460 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vistra worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Vistra by 323.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $4,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

