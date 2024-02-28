Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 504,607 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 504,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $526,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $109,796,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $2,534,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,061,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,669,922. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.