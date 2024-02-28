Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 128,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,328. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

