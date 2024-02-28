Ancora Advisors LLC Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $809.70. 241,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,513. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $823.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $795.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.92. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

