Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $478.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

