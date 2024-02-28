Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 215,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,193. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

