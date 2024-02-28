Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 21,400 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,732,000 after buying an additional 269,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,085,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,496,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after acquiring an additional 924,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 406,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,108. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

