Morgan Stanley Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

M stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

