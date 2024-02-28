Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $274.26. 235,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,775. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $274.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

