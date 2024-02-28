Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Houlihan Lokey worth $30,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 548,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.31. 209,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

