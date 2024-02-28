Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,308,617 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,308,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,189,000. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,168,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,656,000 after acquiring an additional 172,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,150,000 after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,484,000 after buying an additional 1,759,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,554. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

