Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,015 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.45% of Alignment Healthcare worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Stephens increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of ALHC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 1,389,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,072. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

