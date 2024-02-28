Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,000 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 3.0% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.37% of Centene worth $137,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Centene by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 9.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,361 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Centene by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. 1,103,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

