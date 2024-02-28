Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $295.32. 783,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,814. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.24 and its 200-day moving average is $280.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

